Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate Christmas in each other's arms





Charming married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Christmas in each other’s arms. The ‘Piku’ actress baked chocolate cake for the family.

The actress took to her Instagram to wish all her fans a Merry Christmas. The couple gave Christmas vibes by sharing a lovey-dovey image. Coordinated in red attire, Ranveer and Deepika hold each other adorably. While Deepika was dressed in a sweater, Ranveer was seen wearing a red track suit.

The ‘Chhapaak’ actress captioned the picture, “Merry Christmas from us!(for personalized Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!#merrychristmas @anishapadukone @sneha_ramachander @divya_narayan4 @malavika.nayak @nikhilsosale @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer posted another picture and captioned, “All I want for Christmas...” Deepika’s post has received almost 200,000 ‘likes’ in less than 10 minutes. Jacqueline Fernandez left a heart emoji in the comments section.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November by seeking blessing at the Golden temple and Tiruptai with their family.



