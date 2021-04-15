Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone head off to Bangalore





Married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jetted off to Bangalore as Maharashtra begins 15-day curfew. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport in twinning outfit.

Ranveer and Deepika twinned indenim jackets over white shirts, with black pants and brown shoes. They walked hand-in-hand.

The couple headed to Bengaluru to spend some quality time with Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. Due to severe pandemic in Maharashtra, government has imposed 15-day curfew.

“Couples who live together do start to look alike - Ross anyways hello Deepveer,” one fan commented on pictures of them shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. “Twinning done right,” another wrote. “King and queen spotted,” a third commented. Many also dropped heart emojis and called them the ‘best couple’.

Last year, due to coronavirus lockdown for couple of months, Ranveer and Deepika had been able to spend quality time with each other. the 'Piku' actress told Hindustan Times in an interview that she was lucky that they ‘didn’t get locked down without each other’.

“It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for,” she said.

“It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for,” she said.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’.