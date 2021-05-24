Ranveer Singh brings home Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.15 crore





Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has gifted himself an orange Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition which is latest in the market. It is priced around Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom).

Ranveer and Deepika are already proud owners of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ L and an Audi Q5 among others and now the orange Lamborghini Urus added to their luxurious car.

At the 2016 GQ Men Of The Year awards, Ranveer Singh declared proudly that he is the Lamborghini of men. He explained further with, “I am very fast, I look sharp, I am also unbearable loud, and if you are with me in Bombay you can’t take me anywhere.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in '83' and has in his kitty Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Sooryavanshi.