Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to star in Kjo’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’





For the first time, two heartthrobs of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will pair up for Karan Johar’s next directional venture, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Highly excited Karan Johar shared the news with a video, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned that the film will be out in 2022.

Karan’s last directed Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016 and he took a break from director to concentrate on Dharma Productions growth. He is thrilled to return to direction after five years.

“The last five years for me have been about making Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Dharma 2.0 grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers. But personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world filled with a multitude of colours, eternal music, emotions,” Karan said.

“And I feel it's time to go back to my favourite place, on set, and to create what I adore the most - love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow - a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your wishes and blessings as I begin this journey,” he added.