Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka expecting their second child





‘Roadies’ fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka are expecting their second child. Today, the TV host announced the good news by sharing a picture of his wife Prianka, daughter Kainaat, he wrote: "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat." Rannvijay Singha puts his hand on his wife's belly.

Celebrities and close ones of the couple poured in wishes.

MTV Roadies co-host Raghu Ram wrote, "So much love for all 4 of you!" Prianka posted a video with her daughter Kainaat and wrote how the three of them were missing him. She wrote: "The 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha .. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."

Angad Bedi wrote, "Congratulations brother rann @rannvijaysingha (sic)," along with heart emojis.

Angad's wife and Rannvijay's Roadies co-host and actress Neha Dhupia commented, "Rannn, Prianka, Kai... congratulations (sic)," along with several heart emojis.

In another comment, Neha wrote, "Congratulations (sic)."

Varun Sood commented, "Can't wait (sic)."

The couple met through common friends and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kenya. They welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.