Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka blessed with a baby boy





After a girl, Rannvijay Singh and his wife Prianka welcomed a baby boy. The couple announced the arrival of the newborn by sharing a photo of a little jersey and pair of sneakers.

The Roadies fame actor shared the good news with a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post, “#satnamwaheguru

The couple already has a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat.

Soon after Rannvijay’s post, congratulatory messages started pouring in from his friends and colleagues in the industry. His Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa commented, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.” Roadies Gang leader Neha Dhupia also wrote, “Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever. Congratulations Rann, Pri and Kai …” Others celebs like Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Gauahar Khan, and Dishank Arora also congratulated the happy parents.

In March 2021, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat." The picture showed Rann and his daughter Kainaat having their hands resting on Prianka's baby bump as they all pose for a picture.

On the other hand, Prianka also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you. @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."

In an earlier interview, Rannvijay Singh opened up about how fatherhood has made him more responsible, “My daughter brings out the best in me and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her.”