Rannvijay, Prianka share new pic of the baby boy; named him ‘Jahaanvir’





Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka welcomed their second child, a baby boy earlier this month and the ecstatic parents took to their social media handle to share a new picture of their second bundle of joy and share his name.

Their baby boy is named, Jahaanvir Singh Singha.

Prianka shared an adorable pic of Rannvijay, their daughter Kainaat and their son and captioned it, "My World, My Universe, & My Life. Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha #kainaat #jahaan Satnam Waheguru."

The actor also shared the picture and wrote, “#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguru."

Many Bollywood celebs and fans showered love on the post. Rannvijay’s Splitsvilla co-host Sunny Leone wrote, "So so sweet Rann!! God Bless you all!!” Varun Sood also dropped a comment and wrote, "What a beautiful name!" A fan said, "God bless & what a name."

Rannvijay Singha got married to Prianka Vohra on April 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.