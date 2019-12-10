Rani Mukherji’s daughter Adira’s birthday: AbRam, Yash-Roohi, Misha-Zain attend





Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira Chopra turns four and the doing parents hosted a grand birthday celebration which was attended by Bollywood celebrities and their kids.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, Karan Johar’s twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya and Sameera Reddy’s children Hans Verde and Nyra Verde, Raj Kundra and son Viaan were among others to grace Adira’s birthday. Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi. Celebrities like Rekha, Vaani Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi also turned up for the party.

Pictures and videos of Adira’s birthday are doing the round on net but the birthday girl was nowhere seen. Kids are seen enjoying the party to the fullest.

Rani and Aditya were blessed with their baby girl in 2015. Unlike other star kids, Adira has been always kept away from media.

On BFFs With Vogue, Rani explained why she and her husband do not want her pictures splashed all over social media. “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly,” she said.

A year after Adira was born, Rani shared her feelings after becoming a mother, “I love my baby Adira...Can’t live or breathe without her..My life has changed but for the better... But having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you live for your child as she has given birth to you...A mother!” she wrote.

“I can’t sleep at night. I can’t get sleep in the day...I often think about all the zillion mothers, who have given birth. Do they all go through the same anxiety… or is it only me?” she added.

Rani said that she was calmer and more forgiving after her child’s birth. “It happened overnight one day suddenly...I realised I have changed, again for the better I guess,” she wrote.

“I hope I can bring Adira beautifully...Without any fears, brave, wise, clever, disciplined, well mannered. I want everyone to be proud of her. Even if nobody is...I will always be proud of her...Encourage her to follow her heart....Not get bullied ever...Not to be pressurised for anything in life. Be carefree always,” she added.











