Rani Mukherji leaves for ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ shoot with daughter Adira





Bollywood actor Rani Mukherji will soon kick-start the shooting of her new film, ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’. The actress headed for the first shooting schedule. She was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai today with her staff and daughter Adira. The shooting destination is not yet disclosed.

A trade insider told Pinkvilla, “Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a complete author-backed role for her. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has been waiting to start this project which is extremely close to her heart."

The ‘Mardaani’ actress was quite excited for the film, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film."

The film is helmed by Ashima Chibber of ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ fame and will be produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.