Rani Mukherji buys a lavish apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7.12 crore





Bollywood actor Rani Mukherji has bought a lavish residence in Mumbai Khar area worth Rs 7.12 crore.Rani shelled a whopping Rs 7.12 crore for the sea-facing residence. With this new property, the ‘Hichki actor is now a new neighbour of Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and cricketers Hardik and Kunal Pandya.

The property comes with many facilities and amusements likemultiple car parking, an outdoor fitness station, an artificial rock-climbing area, and a star gazing deck. The apartment is on the 22 storey high rise and is about 3545 sq ft 4+3 bhk apartment with an alluring Arabian sea view.

Rani Mukherji has apparently the property registered last month.

Over these years, Rani Mukherji has been staying at the iconic Yashraj Bungalow in Juhu (next to Dharmendra’s bungalow). Now, Rani and Aditya have moved to their new abode. Aditya has spent his entire life from birth to adulthood in his parent’s home. A close friend to the director said in a statement, “When Yashji (Mr Yash Chopra) died in 2012 Adi continued staying with his mother at their family bungalow. Since Adi’s younger brother Uday Chopra would keep travelling it was Adi who gave Mrs Yash Chopra company. But after marriage (to Rani) the pressure to set up his own home was growing. Adi has finally taken the plunge, and moved home reluctantly.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani has flown to an international destination for the shooting of her new project Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. It is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

She is currently awaiting the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan. The film has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.