Rani Mukerji announces new project 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' on 43rd birthday

On March 21st, Rani Mukherji celebrated her 43rd birthday and on her special day, the birthday girl announced her new project, titled, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'.

The film is inspired by a true story as it talks about journey a mother's battle against an entire country. The film is being produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is currently in the pre-production stage. 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' will hit the floor very soon.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "RANI MUKERJI'S NEXT FILM... ZEE - EMMAY COLLABORATE... #Zee Studios and #Emmay Ent [Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani] join hands to produce a new film... Starring #RaniMukerji... Titled #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway... Directed by Ashima Chibber... Filming will begin soon."

Sharing her excitement, the birthday girl told ANI, "There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career."

"I started my career with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centred around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country, she added."