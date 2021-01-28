Randhir, Nitasha, Rima, Babita, Neetu, Karisma celebrate Republic Day





Randhir Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Babita, Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrate Republic Day together. Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing from the get-together as her due date is very close.

However, Karisma Kapoor misses her sister a lot and sharing a snapshot of the family outing she wrote, “Missing Bebo.”

Sharing her pregnancy experience in a media interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted saying earlier, "Unfortunately, in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn't planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together."