Randhir Kapoor to sell ancestral RK house; moving near Babita, Kareena, Karisma





Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Mumbai Kokilaben hospital has decided to sell the ancestral RK house in Chembur.

Reportedly, he has taken a house in Bandra near Mount Mary's church which is closer to his wife Babita and two daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residences. According to TOI, Randhir's new Bandra house would have been ready by now if Covid-19 cases not had been surged.

Confirming seling of the iconic RK house in Chembur house, Randhir said, "My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well".

"Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo's homes," he told TOI.

On the health front, the veteran actor has been moved into the ICU of the Kokilaben hopsital. His condition is said to be stable. Apart from him, his five staff members tested Covid positive.