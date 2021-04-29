Randhir Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital





Veteran actor and Karisma and Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor was admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive. Hospital authorities released a statement confirming Randhir Kapoor’s admission and said that his condition is stable.

The 74-year-old actor has been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Hospital’s CEO and Executive Director Dr Santosh Shetty released a statement which reads, “Veteran Actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid 19 Treatment last night. His condition remains Stable”.

In a gap of 10 months, Randhir Kapoor has lost his two brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. On April 30th last year, Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly adobe after battling cancer for two years.

On February 9, 2021, his brother and actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away. In his conversation with E-Times, Randhir talked about losing his two loving brothers and sister, “The last year has been a very sad time in my life. Sad is really a modest word here; worst would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two-and-a-half years. We, my three brothers and two sisters, were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpoo, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpoo lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn’t shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn’t need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. One year may have passed but there’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. Life will never be the same again.”

Here’s wishing Randhir Kapoor a speedy recovery!