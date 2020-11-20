Randhir Kapoor misses brother Rishi Kapoor, sister Ritu Nanda on Bhai Dooj





Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated Bhai Dooj at sister Rima Jain’s house with brother Rajiv Kapoor and on the occasion, he missed his brother Rishi Kapoor and sister Ritu Nanda very dearly.

The actor shared a picture from the Bhai Dooj celebration featuring himself, Rima and Rajeev and wrote, “Missed Ritu & Chintu at Bhai Dooj (sic).”

He captioned the second photo, ‘Bhai Dooj at Rima’s house’ and he posed with Rajiv Kapoor, Rima Jain’s husband Manoj Jain, Ritu Nanda’s daughter Natasha Nanda along with sister Rima Jain.

The third picture showed Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor with their two nepherws, Aadar and Armaan Jain. Randhir Kapoor captioned the photo, “with nephews Armaan and Adar”.

Many fans commented on the post. Karisma Kapoor reacted with three red heart and namaste emojis.

Remembering brother Rishi in an interview, Randhir had said earlier, “It’s an emotional loss to me. We had many common likes and dislikes. We both were fond of good food and booze. We would often party by ourselves. We would call up each other and tell each other: ‘ Kya kar raha hai? Agar tum nahin aate ho, to chalo main aa jaata hoon (What are you doing right now? If you are not coming, I can come)’. When together, humko kisiki bhi zaroorat nahi thi (We needed no one else when we were together). We didn’t need a crowd to entertain us. I miss that. Hum waise hi khush-mijaz the. Hasi khushi kat rahi thi zindagi. Ab usmein se ek musafir utar gaya. Dekhen aage kya hota hai (We were very jolly and were happily living our lives. Now one passenger has finished his journey. Let’s see what happens now).”

Rishi Kapoor passed away due on April, 2020after battling leukaemia for two years. While Ritu Nanda also died of cancer in January this year.








