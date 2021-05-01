Randhir Kapoor is stable, says hospital source





Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is in the ICU and his condition is stable. He has been admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hospital sources informed that his condition is stable. The hospital source told news agency PTI,“He is in the ICU for observation. He will be in the hospital for a few days.” Previously, Dr. Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the veteran actor, said, “He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry about.”

Earlier, Randhir Kapoor said, “I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time.”

He further said that he isn’t experiencing breathlessness or a decrease in oxygen levels but there’s fever. “I felt some shivering and decided that it is better to be safe, hence I underwent the test. But overall I am in no discomfort. I have no major problem. I am not breathless and did not need ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now”, he was quoted as saying.

Here's wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery!