Randeep Hooda undergoes major surgery





Lately, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is seen making rounds of hospital, wearing mask. A close source of the actor informed that it wasn’t a routine check-up but the actor undergone a major surgery.

The ‘Highway’ actor was admitted earlier today in the morning for a major surgery and he even had COVID-19 test of which the result came negative. The result of the surgery has not yet arrived.

Randeep Hooda recently celebrated his birthday and wishes poured in from fans. Earlier, the actor also spoke about coronavirus lockdown, Randeep told BT, “During the pandemic, my horizons have expanded, both internally and externally. I’m reading many interesting scripts, and have also signed up with a Hollywood talent agency. The international project I was a part of, has opened doors for more collaborations.”

We wish the actor a speedy recovery and best of health!