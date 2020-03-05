Randeep Hooda to marry longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram soon





Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will soon tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram. According to the latest report, Randeep will be heading to Haryana to introduce Lin to his parents. Lin has already met the actor’s sister Anjali.

Randeep and Lin Laishram were in a relationship for four years. The couple first met in 2016 and over the years, they were spotted in several occasions. Years back, they were clicked together at the WBO Asia-Pacific Middleweight championship, cheering for boxer Vijender Singh.

The duo also bonded professionally; Lin has done theatre with Randeep.

Lin Laishram hails from Imphal and starred in Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Mary Kom' and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Rangoon. She debuted in Bollywood with 'Om Shanti Om' in a cameo role.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will be making his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Extraction’.

Talking about the details of his character, Randeep said in a statement, "It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He's had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi's father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I've never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions."