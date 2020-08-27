Randeep Hooda recovering well after surgery, informs father





Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda underwent surgery and his doctor father Ranbir Hooda informed that Randeep is recovering well after surgery. The ‘Highway’ actor underwent surgery on Tuesday night after complaining of pain. The operation took place at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

In the statement, actor’s father Ranbir Hooda said: “Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday, he’s recovering and will be discharged soon. He’s COVID 19 negative and the surgery went well so we will be able to take him home soon.”

Randeep Hooda was accompanied by his father to hospital. A close friend of the actor was quoted as saying: “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about once they have all reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate.”

A source in the hospital was quoted as saying, “Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the Covid-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery.” The operation was a ‘long-pending surgery and an elective one’, another Times of India report said.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!