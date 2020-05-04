Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima immerse Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Banganga, Alia Bhatt joins





After hosting a private prayer meet, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni immersed the actor’s ashes in Banganga. The family was joined by Ranbir’s girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt and his close friend filmmaker Ayan Mukherji.

"We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar," Randhir Kapoor told PTI on Sunday. Pictures and videos of the last ritual of Rishi Kapoor are being circulated on net.

Rishi Kapoor died at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on April 30, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. He was 67.