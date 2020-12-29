Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranveer enjoy bonfire night in Jaipur





Ranveer Singh, his actress wife Deepika Padukone and the Kapoor and Bhatt family including Ranbir Kapoor, his ladylove Ali Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan. All of them reached Jaipur to ring in New Year but fans speculated Ranbir and Alia’s wedding and left several comments.

However, picture of their bonfire night is being shared on net. It seemed all of them had a whale of time. Riddhima posed with her mom. Another picture showed Ranveer, Neetu and Ranbir.

Lately, in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the ‘Sanju’ actor said marriage with Alia Bhatt would have sealed but pandemic played spoilsport. "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Neetu Kapoor remembers her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor as the year comes to an end. "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened. I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties… Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo,"









