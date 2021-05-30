Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara makes Instagram debut

Sunday, 30th May 2021


Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni’s 10-year-old daughter Samara Sahni makes Instagram debut. The granddaughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor joined Instagram under the username @samarasahniofficial. The little munchkin shared 10 pictures on day one of her social media debut.

The first photo posted by Samara is a selfie with her and her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She captioned it, "Me with mommy in 2019." "Love uuuuuu," Riddhima commented. Her second post was a family picture which has Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her mamu Ranbir Kapoor. the third picture shared a the little one is of her with her papa and mama.

Samara also shared a couple of Reels with a friend, and a Dubsmash video which she captioned, "I think I was 3 here hehe!!" Her most recent post includes a couple of selfies in which Samara made funny faces. Her mother commented, "What is this expression?"

Riddhima in a recent interview opened up about getting film offers when he was very young. "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time." she told a leading daily.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied the knot with businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006. They welcomed their daughter in 2011.


