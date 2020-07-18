Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike Junaid Shah dies of cardiac arrest





Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike from Kashmir, Junaid Shah passed away due to cardiac arrest. He died at his residence in Srinagar, Kashmir. No sooner the news broke out, #Ranbir became a top trend on Twitter.

Junaid’s uncanny resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor even shocked the actor’s father, late Rishi Kapoor. Sharing the picture of Junaid and Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor had penned, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."

Junaid aspired to be a model. He did his schooling from Delhi Public School and then completed his further studies from IIPM.

Friends, close ones expressed grief over his sudden demise. A friend of the deceased wrote on Twitter, "Today I lost my friend my neighbour Junaid Shah Left For heavenly abode. My heart goes out with the bereaved family. May Almighty Rest his soul in highest places of Jannah." May his soul rest in peace.

Here’s how his fans, close ones reacted:-

Ranbir's doppelganger Junaid Shah had shot to fame a couple of years back when his pictures went viral on social media.