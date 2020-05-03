Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-Katrina Kaif mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death





Actress and Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif expressed her grief over the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She expressed her condolence by sharing an old picture of Rishi Kapoor. Katrina wrote a heartfelt caption, “Words fall short ....You will be remembered forever RIP.”

When Katrina and Ranbir were in a relationship, the former often visited the Kapoor residence and spent quality time with them. She developed a close bond with Rishi and Neetu.

After two-year battled with cancer, Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai hospital on Thursday. His last rites were performed by his son Ranbir Kapoor. Only a handful of family members were present during his final journey due to coronavirus lockdown. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor could not attend her father’s funeral.

Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachcchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among others, who were present at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai during Rishi’s funeral.