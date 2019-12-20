Ranbir Kapoor to romance Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next





For the first time Shraddha Kapoor teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor. The charming couple will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled directional debut.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release.”

It was also reported that Luv?Ranjan also approached Ajay Devgn for the film but the actor opted out due to creative differences.

Pinkvilla quoted a source of Ajay walking out of the film, “Ajay Devgn has taken his name out of the film. He opted out a few weeks ago and now, won’t be starring in the movie anymore. There were a few things that all of them couldn’t agree on and they thought it’s better to not take the discussion ahead anymore. The film was anyway getting pushed but after AJ’s exit, it seems the entire project has been derailed. Luv, on the other hand, has decided to keep this film on the backburner and concentrate on another film that he’s been planning to mount on for sometime now”.

However, speaking at a trailer launch earlier this week, Luv told reporters, “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That’s when I will talk about it.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt, while Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Street Dance 3D.