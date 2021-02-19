Ranbir Kapoor to romance Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next





Ranbir Kapoor has been paired up with Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s untitled rom-com movie. The film is slatted for 2022 Holi release, on 18th March, 2020.

The film went of floor in New Delhi last month. The star cast flew to the capital where they shot few sequences.

The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in the pivotal role. Boney Kapoor has been convinced to play Ranbir's father. The producer will shoot in February.

Sharing the news, Luv Films' handle wrote, "Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan's next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor @LuvFilms @TSeries."

In a recent chat, the ‘Baaghi 3’ actor expressed her excitement to team up with Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor said, “I am really excited to work with a filmmaker like Luv Ranjan. I really admire his work and the connection that he has with his audience. He is a brilliant director”.

She further said that she is equally excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Shraddha that she has heard so much about Ranbir as a co-star from the people who have worked with him that she was really looking forward to working with him. The actress reveals that all that she had heard about him is true and that he is an absolutely amazing co-star.

For the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are working together and have been working with Luv Ranjan. The film has been bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar.