Ranbir Kapoor to romance Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone in â€˜Baiju Bawraâ€™





Here comes a big casting couch. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. The â€˜Barfiâ€™ actor is all set to romance his ladylove Alia Bhatt and his ex-flame Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansaliâ€™s periodic drama â€˜Baiju Bawraâ€™.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "It's a story of four characters - two heroes and two heroines. For both the heroines, SLB has decided to go with his current favourites Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He has narrated the script to both of them and they have both loved their parts. In all probabilities, Alia will be paired opposite Ranbir's Baiju in the film, stepping into Meena Kumari's shoes from the original. Deepika will play the other female lead, that of dacoit Roopmati essayed by Kuldip Kaur in the 1952 drama.

"Both the actors will be Ranbir's romantic interests in the period saga and have shown a keen interest in the project. If this materialises, this will be a big casting coup for sure," the source further added. This will also be Deepika and Alia's first film together.

The source further adds, "The movie revolves around the characters of Baiju and Tansen and the conflict between the two. For Baiju's character, Ranbir has almost been finalised. The paperwork is yet to be done but SLB has already discussed the film with the actor and he's liked the script. For Tansen's role, they need a much older actor and they are already in talks with two big superstars to come on board."

All the three actors have worked with Bhansali in the past. Deepika Padukone worked with the filmmaker in â€˜Bajirao Mastaniâ€™ while Bhansali introduced Ranbir in â€˜Saawariyaâ€™. Alia Bhatt is currently working in Bhansaliâ€™s â€˜Gangubai Kathiwadiâ€™.

The other star cast of â€˜Baiju Bawraâ€™ is yet to be declared. However, it would be really interesting to see Ranbir, Alia and Deepika sharing screen space.