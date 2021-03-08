Ranbir Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, mom Neetu Kapoor confirms





Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19. Mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on her Instagram handle and said that he is under medication and recovering well.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote in her post, with a picture of Ranbir.

The actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor left heart emojis on the post.

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans also wished him a quick recovery. "Praying for his speedy recovery," wrote one. "Get well soon Ranbir We wish him speedy recovery. Much love & power to him You all to take good care," wrote another.

Earlier on Monday, Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had talked Ranbir’s health, “I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town," he had said.

Last year, during the shooting of ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, Neetu Kapoor also contracted the virus but gradually she recovered.

Here’s wishing the ‘Barfi’ actor a speedy recovery!