Ranbir Kapoor steps out first time after testing covid negative





Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi as he stepped out his residence first time post testing covid negative. He was spotted in Juhu making way to producer Aarti Shetty’s house.

He donned a black shirt and a camouflage print mask. The ‘Barfi’ actor showed OK sign to the media and also showed his mobile phone screen to the paparazzi but not evident what he is trying to show.

Ranbir’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently updated about the actor’s health, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

When Ranbir Kapoor was tested positive for the virus, mother Neetu Kapoor had posted a message on Instagram that reads, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

From Alia Bhatt to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, all send get well messages to the actor.







