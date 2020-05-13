Ranbir Kapoor trolled for living with Alia and not with mom after father's demise





Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived for father Rishi Kapoor’s (tehravi), the thirteenth day of mourning with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and he was brutally trolled. The ‘Barfi’ actor is spending quarantine period with Alia.

Netizen slammed the actor for not staying with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni during this hard phase. A trollerwrote on social media, "Ranbir couldn't even stay with his Mom & Sister at this time. Disheartening- Anyways RIP Rishi Kapoor," as reported by Filmibeat. Another one wrote, "Y isn't he living with he's family ridhmaa came all over from Delhi very sad!" Another one wrote, "But it's a tym he should be with his mom and sister.. well that's his wish and seems like alia and ranbir are serious about their relationship"

While some spoke in favour of Ranbir. A user wrote, "All these people judging what he should be doing and with whom is ridiculous. He has lost his father and you people think it's okay to dictate his life and question his decisions. You're not living his life and have no right to judge what he's doing."

Rishi Kapoor’s tehravi was attended by his brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, he was escorted by an assistant. Randhir's daughter Karisma and wife Babita were also photographed entering the Kapoor’s residence.

Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain arrived with her sons Armaan and Aadar. Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra also accompanied them.

From the Bachchan family, Shweta Bachchan Nanda attended the prayer meet. She was joined by her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The mother-daughter duo was dressed in white tee and blue jeans.

After battling cancer for two years, Rishi Kapoor died of colon infection on April 30.