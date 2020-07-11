Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Karan Johar celebrate Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday
Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on July 8 and the veteran actress celebrated her birthday with close ones. Her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samaira Sahni was part of the birthday celebration.
Reema Kapoor and Karan Johar also joined the celebration.The ‘Sanju’ actor wore a green floral shirt, while mommy Neetu was in a black shirt with a statement neckpiece and Riddhima wore white attire for the celebration. Riddhima called her mom Iron Lady in the birthday post.