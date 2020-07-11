Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Karan Johar celebrate Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday





Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on July 8 and the veteran actress celebrated her birthday with close ones. Her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samaira Sahni was part of the birthday celebration.

Reema Kapoor and Karan Johar also joined the celebration.