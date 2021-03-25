Ranbir Kapoor recovers from Covid-19





Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor recovers from novel coronavirus. His latest picture from his late father Rishi Kapoor’s 11-month prayer meet suggests the ‘Barfi’ is covid negative. Ranbir’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also commented on Ranbir’s health.

"Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Yesterday, a picture of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor performing pooja at Rishi Kapoor’s 11-month prayer meet surfaced on net.

"Always watching over us. We miss you," Riddhima captioned a photo.

When Ranbir Kapoor tested covid positive, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Shamshera’ slated for June 25th release. He has ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.