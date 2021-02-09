Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor perform Rajiv Kapoor’s last rites





Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor passed away on Tuesday morning at his Chembur residence due to massive heart attack. He was 58. The family members of the Kapoor reached Rajiv Kapoor’s residence as soon as they heard the sad news. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt were among others spotted at Rajiv Kapoor’s residence.

Close friends of the Kapoor family also reached Rajiv Kapoor’s residence to pay their last respect to the departed soul. Nephew and actor Ranbir Kapoor and elder brother Randhir Kapoor performed Rajiv Kapoor’s last rites.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Broken but strong," with a broken red heart.

Neetu Kapoor shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote "RIP", along with a folded hands emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, "Goodbye uncle #RIP"

Brother Randhir Kapoor said Rajiv Kapoor died due to a heart attack. "He passed away about 1.30 pm due to a heart attack," Randhir told PTI.











