Ranbir Kapoor confirms marriage with girlfriend Alia Bhatt





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite sometime and going strong with every passing day. The couple is speculated to seal their relationship soon and the ‘Sanju’ actor confirmed the same in an interview. He said that pandemic delayed their nuptial otherwise they would have hitched much before.

In a chit-chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about her personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding. Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

Ranbir and Ali spend lockdown together and when asked if he took any online classes during the lockdown, the actor said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’.