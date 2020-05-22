Ranbir Kapoor chops off Alia Bhatt’s hair during lockdown





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been staying together during lockdown and at this crucial time when they can’t avail hair dresser, Ranbir Kapoor turns hair stylist of his ladylove and chops of the actress’s hair.

For a long time the ‘Raazi’ actress had long tresses but now she has got short hair. Her new hairdo is shared on social media by Alia herself.

On Sunday, Alia revealed her new look with a mirror selfie and wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop".

Filmmaker and Alia’s mentor spilled the secret on his Instagram Live session. During his interaction with fans and fellow colleagues from the industry, KJo accidentally revealed that it was Ranbir indeed who helped Alia get her summer 2020 look. The filmmaker also revealed that she is in a happy space during this lockdown.