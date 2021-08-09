Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married this year, reveals Lara Dutta





Bollywood actor Lara Dutta, who received loads of accolades for portraying the role of former PM of India, Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Bell Bottom’ made the starling revelation that lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married this year.

Talking to Times Now, when she was asked about the couple’s marriage plans, Lara said, “I believe that they are getting married this year.” While calling herself from the old generation, Lara Dutta also mentioned that she doesn’t know much about young generation couples. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn’t even know if they are still together or not,” she said.

Last year, Ranbir opened up about his wedding plans with Alia in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt have been together for four years now and the ‘Raazi’ actor is an integral part of the Kapoor family. She actively takes part in the renovation work of the Krishna Raj bungalow and often visits the site with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir.

Alia takes part in every happening of the Kapoor family.