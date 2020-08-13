Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt after cancer diagnosis





Before Sanjay Dutt flies off to the US for treatment, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt paid him a visit. Pictures of the duo exiting Sanjay’s house and entering their car is doing the round on net. Both are dressed casually. The ‘Sanju’ actor is seen behind the wheels.

Sanjay last worked with Alia Bhatt in ‘Sadak 2’. While Ranbir will be seen with the ‘Munnabhai’ actor in ‘Shamshera’.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He was diagnosis with cancer after the actor rushed to Lilavati hospital due to breathlessness. When his Covid-19 tests came negative, doctors performed other tests and he was diagnosed with the dreaded disease.

On Tuesday, Sanjay had announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” The actor further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

On Wednesday, his wife Maanayata issued a statement, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!