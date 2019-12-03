Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shoots in Manali in minus degree for ‘Brahmastra’





Bollywood’s real and reel life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot in Manali at minus degree for Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The duo was seen shooting in Manali with winter garments on. Pictures from the set showed them totally engrossed in deep conversation with team member with snow clad mountain at the backdrop.

Alia can be seen dressed in a neon green oversized jacket with no hand gloves while Ranbir donned a deep blue jacket with hand gloves.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also joined the cast and the crew of ‘Brahmastra’. Lately, he shared a cool picture of his from the set. “..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette,” he captioned the picture in which he is wearing a heavy fur jacket. Big B looks cool in the snapshot. Daughter Shweta Nanda commented on the picture, ‘Daddy Cool’.

Ayan Mukherji had earlier called Ranbir and Alia's love the "guiding light" of 'Brahmastra'. Sharing a throwback picture of the couple at a VFX studio, he wrote, "Ranbir and Alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at its heart, our movie is a love story. There has been a lot of love since then..."

The release date of 'Brahmastra' has pushed forward to 2020. "Our release date is now slated for summer 2020 but we will announce this once we are absolutely certain of the date. I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of Brahmastra, and I really hope we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of," the director said in a statement.