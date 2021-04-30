Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reach Neetu Kapoor's home for havan





On April 30th, 2020, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly world. He battled blood cancer for two years. Today, it’s been one year of his departure and Neetu Kapoor organised a havan at her home.

Rishi Kapoor’s actor son Ranbir Kapoor was clicked coming home for the havan with his actress girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The lovebirds were clicked while entering Neetu Kapoor’s home.

The ‘Barfi’ actor donned a white t-shirt with blue denims paired with a cap and donned mask. While Alia wore a simple pastel pink and pistachio shade salwar suit, and carrying a huge purse.

Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain said that Ranbir and Neetu will perform a havan and the family will join in through Zoom. “Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom,” she told Pinkvilla.

A photo was shared by Riddhima Kapoor’s husband Bharat Sahni from puja which has Rishi Kapoor’s framed portrait, adorned with rose garland.

Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary by sharing a throwback picture of her and Rishi.