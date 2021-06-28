Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu, Riddhima, Samara’s fam-jam photo





After the wrap up of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the Kapoor family had a get-together with Alia Bhatt. Pictures from their fam-jam was shared on social media.

It has Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni.

Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Fam Jam,” along with the photos. Neetu too posted the photo on Instagram. She captioned it, “My World.”

wrote a long note of gratitude for her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!” read a portion of Alia’s note.