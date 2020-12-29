Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive in Jaipur





Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and married couple Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone arrived in Jaipur to ring in New Year. Ranbir and Alia were seen with their respective families at the airport.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni were clicked. Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen Bhatt all arrived together. They were surrounded by security persons. Paparazzi requited for photos.

Before them, Deepika and Ranveer landed at Jaipur. Ranveer opened the car door for his wifey and they did not speak to media.

All of the them arriving at the same city, fans speculate Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

While one social media user wrote, “Sab log Jaipur kyu Ja rahe hai??? Deepika, Ranveer bhi..,” another one commented on the paparazzi’s post, “Are they getting married?” Another one wrote, “Shadi hone wali hai too much excited,” and yet another comment read, “Finally wedding bells of ranbir kappor and alia bhat.”

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor hit the headlines after he talked about his and Alia’s marriage plans in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand. “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” said the ‘Sanju’ actor.