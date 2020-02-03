Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt back to Mumbai after visiting Rishi Kapoor





Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to Mumbai after visiting Rishi Kapoor in hospital in Delhi. The couple was snapped at Mumbai international airport. While the ‘Raazi’a actor was dressed in all-black, the ‘Barfi’ actor wore a blue checkered shirt teamed with blue denim and brown jacket and paired with a cap and black glass.

Rishi Kapoor, who went to Delhi to attend Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony, suffered a relapse and he was immediately rushed to hospital. Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Upon hearing the news of the dad's health, Ranbir flew down to the capital with his ladylove Alia.

A report quoted a close family member as saying, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi."

The veteran actor, who recovered from cancer after a year-long treatment in the US, is said to be suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment. “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Kapoor told PTI.