Ranbir and Alia not getting engaged today, confirms Randhir Kapoor





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Jaipur trip with their respective families gave rise to the speculation that the couple is going to get engaged in Ranthambore on Wednesday. But Ranbir’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor squashes of f the rumour.

“It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect”, Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com.

The ‘Sanju’ actor recently opened up about his wedding with Alia Bhatt. “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” the actor said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ scheduled to release in 2021.