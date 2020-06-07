Ranbir, Alia spend family time with Riddhima, Shaheen, Neetu





On Saturday night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend quality time with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor. After a long time, they bonded together and pictures of their get-together were shared on social media.

Six pictures were shared. The first one has Riddhima with Alia and Shaheen, the second showed Riddhima and Agastya Nanda together on one frame. The third has Riddhima and Shaheen Bhatt. The fourth picture is also of Riddhima and Shaheen. The fifth picture if of Riddhima with her mom Neetu Kapoor and the final picture is of Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Shaheen.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the collage of all the pictures, “My comfort zone #familia.”