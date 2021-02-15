Ranbir-Alia, Saif-Kareena attend Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 15th February 2021,03:02


On February 14th, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 74th birthday and it was attended by close ones and family members.

Karisma Kapoor gave us a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

The actor shared a picture of the birthday cake, which had written ‘You are our Valentine, Happy Birthday Papa’ written on it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were present. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also graced. Aadar Jain and his girlfriend actress Tara Sutaria were also snapped. Rima Jain, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter.

