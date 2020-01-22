Ranbir, Alia plan a private wedding anniversary bash for Rishi-Neetu





Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt planned a grand 40th wedding anniversary bash for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor but the sudden demise of Ritu Nanda compelled them to cancel the plan. Instead, the couple now decided for a private wedding anniversary bash for the charismatic couple of Bollywood.

Ritu Nanda, who was suffering from cancer for the past seven years passed away on Jan 14. The Kapoors are deeply mourned and they do not want any grand celebration. Needless to say, the entire Kapoor clan will be present at the private bash.

Alia, who never miss to bake cake for the Kapoor will definitely show her baking skill on this special occasion under the guidance of Head Chef, Dilip Pundit.

Ranbir and Alia got the approval of the Kapoors and Rishi-Neetu are speeding up the construction of the KrishnaRaj property for the wedding puja of Ranbir and Alia.

Alia is the choice of the Kapoor Khandaan.

“She has been welcomed into the family by everyone. So it’s not just Ranbir who loves Alia. His parents, sister and the rest of the sprawling Kapoor family adore her too. Marriage is on Ranbir’s mind for sure and he will get into it happily this time. The couple will wait until Rishi Kapoor’s recovery before discussing a date for marriage,” says a close family friend of the Kapoors.

Alia is doing very well in her career. She has a bright career ahead and will continue to work after marriage.

While Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Film’s ‘Shamshera’ in his kitty, Alia has couple of movies to be filmed like Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“By that time, both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films,” says an informed source.

To avoid unnecessary hullaballoo, the wedding is likely to take place outside India.

Says the source, “Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” says the source.

It is strongly buzzed that Ranbir and Alia will enter into wedlock in 2020. On the work front, the couple will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’.