Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, Taimur arrive for Kapoors’ Christmas lunch





Like every year, this year also the Kapoor’s gathered under one roof for Christmas lunch. Ranbir Kapoor arrived with girlfriend Alia Bhatt while Saif Ali Khan turned up with preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi along with others.

Pregnant Kareena glowed in green salwar suit while Saif Ali Khan twinned with son in white kurta pyjama. The family posed for the paparazzi. Taimur took off his mask for the camera.

For the Christmas lunch, Alia Bhatt wore a comfy green midi dress paired with a red and white Santa hat, while Ranbir donned dark grey round neck t-shirt teamed with black pants.

Ranbir in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand called Alia an overachiever, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Apart from them, Tara Sutaria joined boyfriend Aadar Jain for the Kapoors Christmas lunch. Karisma Kapoor arrived with her children Samaira and Kiaan, Armaan Jain came with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Kunal Kapoor and Rima Jain were also present.

Neetu Kapoor missed the lunch due to the shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also could not able to attend.

“The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever… All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people… Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” Kareena wrote in her Instagram post.

Riddhima commented, “Missed u too,” along with a heart emoji. Fans showered love on the picture. “Alia is officially your sister in law. Love it,” one wrote. “Family Goals,” another commented.