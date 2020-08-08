Rana-Miheeka’s wedding: Bride Miheeka looks heavenly in embroided lehenga





Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot in a dream wedding. It was a private wedding with few people in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic. Miheeka looks stunning as a bride in cream and golden heavily embroided lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna.

Miheeka is paired with embroided red dupatta and statements jewelry. The bride donned a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas, teamed with a fashionable mathapatti, nath and kalirey. She completed the look with kohl eyes, nude lipstick and hair neatly tied in a bun. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Tamann Rooz.

Anamika Khannatold TOI that the lehenga took almost 10,000 man-hours to make and said, "We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta." She added, "Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding."

While the groom Rana Daggubati complemented Miheeka’s look in a cream dhoti-kurta set. The couple’s looked stylish and elegant.