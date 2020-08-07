Rana Daggubati-Miheeka’s Mehendi ceremony: Miheeka Bajaj glows in pink





The pre-wedding festivities of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are taking place. The Haldi ceremony is followed by Baht ceremony and Mehendi ceremony. Miheeka stuns in pink lehenga choli in her mehendi ceremony. She is decked with stunning ornaments. Her million-dollar smile added to her beauty.

The bride-to-be is paired with maangtika and heavy earrings. On Friday, the official page of Krsala jewels - a jewelry brand owned by Miheeka Bajaj's parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj, shared photos of the bride-to-be flaunting her beautiful mehendi.

Miheeka wore her mother’s wedding outfit at the Baht ceremony. Her mother Bunty Bajaj, who is jewellery designer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday that she grew emotional on seeing her daughter dressed in bridal outfits. “Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD.”

Earlier on Thursday, Rana shared a picture from their haldi function. And he wrote, “And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you,” accompanied with a heart emoticon.

Rana and Miheeka will tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad in a very protective way due to the pandemic.