Rana Daggubati gets engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj





Amid coronavirus lockdown, southern actor Rana Daggubati gets engaged to an entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. She hails from Hyderabad and comes from a prominent business family.

On Tuesday evening, Rana Daggubati took to his social media account to share the news of his engagement. Sharing an adorable picture with Miheeka Bajaj, he wrote, "And she said yes."

As soon as Rana announced the good news of his social media handle, congratulatory messages started to pour in. the post has garnered over 3000 comments.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Rhea Kapoor among others to wish Rana and Miheeka.

Actress Samantha Akkineni commented: "Dead... died"

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared "congratulations".

Sushanth A commented: "Wow! Congratulations brother!"

Kriti Kharbanda commented: "So so so happy for you Rana! Congratulations."

Talking about, Miheeka she is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai. She holds a diploma in interior designer from Rachna Sansad. she went on to pursue MA in London at Chelsea University of Art and Design. She is also a blog writer and runs a blog named Pixie Dust.

In the past, Rana was linked to actress Trisha Krishnan and Anushka Shetty.

On the work front, he will be next seen in movie ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’.